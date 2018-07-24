PlayStation Sale Features Grand Theft Auto V, No Man’s Sky and More

While this week’s PlayStation Store update doesn’t exactly have a huge list of deals to choose from, there are some select titles that are well worth picking up. This is especially true if you’ve been looking to give No Man’s Sky a try with its recently released NEXT update.

This week’s sale has some notable deals, including No Man’s Sky for $26.99 (for PlayStation Plus members) as well as the hit Grand Theft Auto V for under $20 for the first time. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is also available for cheap, just in time for its Rainbow Six Siege crossover event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You’ll find the deals listed below. They’re good through next Tuesday, July 31, so stock up!

PlayStation 4

Brawlout (pre-order)- $17.99 regular, $26.99 Deluxe Edition

Candle: The Power of the Flame- $17.99 ($16.99 PS Plus)

Chasm (pre-order)- $17.99 ($15.99 PS Plus)

Darksiders III (pre-order)- $70.39 Digital Deluxe Edition, $89.99 Blades and Whip Edition

Dead Cells (pre-order)- $19.99

Destiny 2 + Expansion Pass- $19.79

Devious Dungeon- $6.39 ($5.99 PS Plus)

Dragooned- $4.99

Epic Adventure Bundle- $25.49

Fire Pro Wrestling World (pre-order)- $44.99 standard edition, $80.99 Deluxe Edition

Grand Theft Auto V- $19.79

Grand Theft Auto V w/ Great White Shark Cash Card- $32.99

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition- $32.99 standard edition, $39.43 with Great White Shark Cash Card, $79.19 with Megalodon Shark Cash Card, $54.55 with Whale Shark Card

Hello Neighbor (pre-order)- $26.99

Laws of Machine- $3.59

No Man’s Sky- $29.99 ($26.99 PS Plus)

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir- $23.99

One More Dungeon- $5.99 ($5.59 PS Plus)

Pizza Titan Ultra (pre-order)- $11.99

R.B.I. Baseball 18- $20.99

Royal Collection- $6.49

Screencheat- $5.09

Shenmue I & II (pre-order)- $26.99

Slime Rancher (pre-order)- $17.99

Super Mega Baseball 2 Leadoff Bundle- $37.34

TERA: Swimsuit Trio Pack- $4.99

The Swords of Ditto- $13.39

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands- $19.79 standard edition, $23.09 Deluxe Edition, $32.99 Gold Edition

VR Invaders/Skyforge 6000 Argents Bundle- $14.99

PlayStation Vita

Devious Dungeon- $6.39 ($5.99 PS Plus)

Dragooned- $4.99

Maliya- $2.39 ($1.49 PS Plus)

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir- $15.99

One More Dungeon- $5.99 ($5.59 PS Plus)

PlayStation 3

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir- $19.99

As far as what we recommend in this week’s sale, Grand Theft Auto V is an easy buy if you don’t have it already; Ghost Recon Wildlands is an awesome experience if you’ve got the right co-op group with you; and Odin Sphere Leifthrasir is easily one of the previous generation’s most underrated games — and you can enjoy it on your PS4 for boot!