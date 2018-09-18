Sony’s Tokyo Game Show Lineup Features Over 70 Games

Sony’s Tokyo Game Show lineup has been revealed with the PlayStation company’s showcase totaling more than 70 different games.
Found through PlayStation Japan’s site (via Gematsu) is a list of everything that Sony’s planning on showing off at TGS. From anime games like Jump Force to upcoming shooters like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and games that are already hits like Fortnite, the complete list of games that’ll either have trailers shown or will be present in playable forms is an imposing one.
While the full list can be seen through Sony’s site, the list compiled below by Gematsu shows each PlayStation 4 game that’ll be present during the event sorted in alphabetical order by the publisher representing the game.
- Caravan Stories (Aiming) – Trailer
- Kill la Kill the Game: IF (Arc System Work) – Trailer
- Catherine: Full Body (Atlus) – Playable, Trailer (also on PS Vita)
- Utawarerumono Zan (Aquaplus) – Trailer
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
- Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- God Eater 3 (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
- Jump Force (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
- One Piece: World Seeker (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
- Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Fallout 76 (Bethesda Softworks) – Trailer
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Collection (Capcom) – Trailer
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom) – Playable, Trailer
- Mega Man 11 (Capcom) – Trailer
- Onimusha: Warlords (Capcom) – Trailer
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom) – Playable, Trailer
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Capcom) – Trailer
- Varnir of the Dragon Star: Ecdysis of the Dragon (Compile Heart) – Trailer
- Project Awakening (Cygames) – Trailer
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (D3 Publisher) – Playable, Trailer
- Anthem (Electronic Arts) – Trailer
- Battlefield V (Electronic Arts) – Trailer
- FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts) – Playable, Trailer
- Fortnite (Epic Games) – Playable, Trailer
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software) – Playable, Trailer
- Crystar (FuRyu) – Trailer
- Dogfighter: World War 2 (Iggymob) – Trailer
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. (Iggymob) – Trailer
- LoveR (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer
- Root Letter: Last Answer (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer (also on PS Vita)
- RPG Maker MV (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer
- Dead or Alive 6 (Koei Tecmo) – Playable, Trailer
- Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer
- Warriors Orochi 4 (Koei Tecmo) – Playable, Trailer
- Knives Out (NetEase Games) – Trailer
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Nihon Falcom) – Trailer
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) – Trailer
- Project Judge (Sega) – Playable, Trailer
- Shenmue I & II (Sega) – Trailer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Concrete Genie (SIE) – Trailer
- Days Gone (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Death Stranding (SIE) – Trailer
- Dreams (SIE) – Trailer
- Ghost of Tsushima (SIE) – Trailer
- Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE) – Trailer
- Samurai Shodown (SNK) – Trailer
- Conception Plus: Ore no Kodomo wo Undekure! (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer
- Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Just Cause 4 (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer
- The Last Remnant Remastered (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Left Alive (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Million Arthur: Arcana Blood (Square Enix) – Trailer
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft) – Trailer
- The Division 2 (Ubisoft) – Trailer
- Skull & Bones (Ubisoft) – Trailer
- Deemo Reborn (Unties) – Trailer
- Hitman 2 (Warner Bros. Japan) – Trailer