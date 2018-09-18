Sony’s Tokyo Game Show Lineup Features Over 70 Games

Sony’s Tokyo Game Show lineup has been revealed with the PlayStation company’s showcase totaling more than 70 different games.

Found through PlayStation Japan’s site (via Gematsu) is a list of everything that Sony’s planning on showing off at TGS. From anime games like Jump Force to upcoming shooters like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and games that are already hits like Fortnite, the complete list of games that’ll either have trailers shown or will be present in playable forms is an imposing one.

While the full list can be seen through Sony’s site, the list compiled below by Gematsu shows each PlayStation 4 game that’ll be present during the event sorted in alphabetical order by the publisher representing the game.