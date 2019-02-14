Celebrate Your PlayStation Achievements with This Official Trophy Glass

You know what’s better than earning a Platinum Trophy in a PlayStation game? Celebrating that achievement with something beer-colored in an official Sony trophy glass that comes complete with embossed PlayStation icons. In fact, you can use it to celebrate all your achievements in life, like the coveted “I woke up today”.

You can reserve a PlayStation Trophy Glass of your own right here for $20.99 with free shipping slated for May. Quantities are limited on this one, so grab one while you can.

On a related note, this new PlayStation watch looks like a PS1. As far as we know, all it can do is tell the time. Yes indeed – the hottest novelty watch of 1995 is all new for 2019!

On the plus side, it is a lot cheaper than your average smartwatch. You can reserve one of the PlayStation watches right here for $32.99 with free shipping slated for August. It follows a similar Nintendo Game Boy-style watch that was released last year. At the moment, the best place to get one of those is from third party sellers on Amazon, though you might want to spend the money on the Game Boy alarm clock instead.

Finally, G2A is offering a deal on 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships that drops the price from $59.99 to $44.86. It’s a no brainer deal, and you can take advantage of it right here while it lasts. For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.