Save $100 on the PlayStation VR ‘Skyrim’ Bundle

If you're itching to try Skyrim in VR, we have some good news for you. The PlayStation VR Skyrim bundle is back in stock on Amazon for $349 - a discount of $101. That ties the lowest price the bundle has ever sold for. Grab it here while you can. There's a small chance it may arrive before Christmas if you're a Prime member and you act fast. From the description:

• Bundle Includes PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation Camera, two PlayStation Move controllers, and Skyrim VR game.

• A true, full-length open-world game for PS VR, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR reimagines the complete epic fantasy masterpiece with an unparalleled sense of scale, depth, and immersion.

• Simply plug your PlayStation VR and PlayStation Camera into your PS4 system and transport yourself to new gaming worlds like never before.

If you want to take Skyrim VR to the next level, we highly suggest picking up the official candle. Yes, this is real. It is said to provide gamers with "the magical scent of the pine forest covered mountains", allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the experience. On a related note, we also highly recommend grabbing a PlayStation Store 1-Year membership for $39.99 while the deal lasts. It's a no-brainer.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.