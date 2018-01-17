Save $80 on the PlayStation VR ‘Skyrim’ Bundle

If you missed getting the PlayStation VR Skyrim bundle when it went on sale during the week of Black Friday and for a few days shortly before Christmas, you have another chance to score a major discount. For a limited time you can grab it on Monoprice for $369.99, which is $80 off the list price with free shipping. That’s just a shade higher that the all-time low price the bundle went for during the holidays. UPDATE: DOOM VFR is also on sale over at Amazon for only $19.99, which is 33% off. From the official description:

“A true, full-length open-world game for PSVR, Skyrim VR reimagines the complete epic fantasy masterpiece with an unparalleled sense of scale, depth, and immersion. Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year awards, Skyrim VR includes the critically-acclaimed core game and all official add-ons – Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.”

“This bundle will vault you into the world of Skyrim in virtual reality, including a PlayStation®VR headset, PlayStation Camera, two PlayStation Move controllers, and the Skyrim VR game. From battling ancient dragons to exploring rugged mountains and more, Skyrim VR brings to life a complete open world for you to experience any way you choose.”

If you want to take Skyrim VR to the next level, we highly suggest picking up the official candle. Yes, this is real. It is said to provide gamers with “the magical scent of the pine forest covered mountains”, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the experience.

