PlayStation VR2 is Seemingly Releasing in 2023

It seems like the PlayStation VR2 will be launching in 2023. The first PlayStation VR was a modest, conservative attempt at making a VR headset for consoles. It wasn’t perfect, given all of the wires, the dated PS Move controllers from PS3, and so on, but it was a solid attempt. It spawned a lot of great games like Blood and Truth and the excellent VR mode for Resident Evil 7, showing there was plenty of potential. Sony officially announced the PSVR2 earlier this year alongside a new entry in the Horizon series made for VR. It looks like Sony has a lot more confidence in the tech as it has made brand-new controllers specifically for VR, upgraded the headset with new capabilities and an OLED screen, and much more. It’s the real deal and one that has many VR fans quite excited.

During the latest State of Play, Sony helped debut a new trailer for The Walking Dead: Sinners and Saints – Chapter 2: Retribution with a 2022 release date. The developer reaffirmed the 2022 release date in a blog post, but said the game would release for PSVR2 in 2023. With that seperation, it seems like rumors of PSVR2 launching next year are probably accurate. It’s not a sure-fire thing, but if the game is going to be ready for other hardware by the end of 2022, it would make sense if PSVR2 isn’t out until next year.

During the show, Sony showed off a number of PSVR2 games, such as Resident Evil 4 Remake and a new version of Resident Evil Village, so it’s a bit surprising they didn’t give more information about the headset. The first PlayStation VR didn’t receive super notable long-term support from Sony, but given the commitment behind making new controllers and revamping the headset in significant ways, it seems like Sony has a long-term plan for the tech. Of course, VR needs to be seen to be believed, so we’ll have to wait to properly know if it lives up to the hype, but so far, it looks pretty exciting.

