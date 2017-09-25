Playtonic Discusses Issues With Bringing Yooka-Laylee To Nintendo Switch

Earlier this year, several gamers got to enjoy the debut of Yooka-Laylee on a number of platforms, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, partaking in its classic open-world platforming adventure along the same lines of offerings like Super Mario 64 and Banjo-Kazooie. But there are still some people waiting to check the game out – and a majority of them own a Nintendo Switch.

That version of the game has been hitting a number of snags, since Playtonic shifted over development from the now-cancelled Wii U version to Nintendo’s new platform. And recently, the company posted a new blog talking about the hiccups they’re experiencing with the game – but the good news is that development is moving right along.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The team noted, “The Playtonic team has been working tirelessly to bring Yooka-Laylee to Nintendo Switch and we’re very nearly there (we promise!) However, we’ve encountered some final technical hurdles and had been waiting for the arrival of Unity 5.6 in order to fix them. Although this has now been released, it has unfortunately introduced other issues which we are working with Unity to resolve before we can submit to Nintendo and lock in our release timeline.

“We understand the frustration that it’s taken so long to get the game in your hands but we hope that you understand that we’re working as fast as we can and want the game to perform as well as it possibly can on Switch. Once these remaining issues are resolved we hope to finally be able to commit to and share a launch date. Thanks as ever for your patience and please bear with us – we are getting there!”

At this rate, it appears that the game could be arriving later this year, possibly in time for the holidays – but obviously there’s no guarantee until all the technical issues can be resolved. It sounds like the team is nearly there, though, so fingers crossed that the finish line is in sight.

You can also see a hint of gameplay on the blog page, through an embedded GIF that shows it moving right along. It can be played!

Yooka-Laylee is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.