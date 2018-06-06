Pokemon CEO Confirms 2019’s Pokemon Game Will Have “Many” New Pokemon

The Pokemon Company’s CEO confirmed that the 2019 Pokemon games will feature “many” new Pokemon and will be aimed at experienced fans.

Speaking to the Japanese publication Famitsu, Tsunekazu Ishihara, the CEO of The Pokemon Company, confirmed that the 2019 Pokemon titles for the Nintendo Switch will be much more in line with what fans were expecting out of a new Pokemon game. The untitled Pokemon games will feature “many” new Pokemon, will have better graphics than any other Pokemon game, and is being developed for the experienced Pokemon player.

The Pokemon Company ruffled some feathers last week when they announced Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee, which will come out later this year. The new games are geared towards new and casual players, with a focus on the original Pokemon from Pokemon Red and Blue and simplified features borrowed from Pokemon Go. While the new games look amazing, many fans were hoping for a “true” Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch, which added upon the features and gameplay modes from the past instead of simplifying them.

During the same press conference in which Pokemon: Let’s Go was announced, The Pokemon Company was quick to point out that they were also working on a more traditional Pokemon game, which will come out in the second half of 2019. It appears that this game is what many fans will consider to be the start of the “Gen 8” games. Generations of Pokemon games are traditionally separated by when new Pokemon and regions are introduced, although Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon broke that tradition by adding a handful of new Ultra Beasts just a year after Pokemon Sun and Moon were introduced.

It does seem that The Pokemon Company considers Pokemon: Let’s Go to be a separate series from the main Pokemon games. Pokemon: Let’s Go aims to capture the new, casual or nostalgic player, while the 2019 Pokemon games will continue the more complex gameplay preferred by dedicated fans. We’d expect the 2019 Pokemon games to have many of the online features confirmed to be missing from Pokemon: Let’s Go.

Pokemon: Let’s Go will come out on November 16th, 2018, followed by another untitled Pokemon game in the second half of 2019.

