Pokemon Gets a Brand New Airplane

The regional Japanese carrier Air Do has announced a new collaboration with The Pokemon Company, which will result in a new Vulpix-themed jet appearing over the skies of Japan for the next five years. Air Do has announced its new Vulpix Jet Hokkaido, a new jet that features both variations of the popular fox-like Pokemon. One side of the jet will be decorated with the Kanto variant of Vulpix first seen in the original Pokemon games, while the other will feature the Alolan variant of Vulpix seen in Pokemon Sun and Moon. Every seat on the jet will have a Vulpix headrest cover, flight attendants on the jet will wear Vulpix aprons, and drinks will be served in Vulpix paper cups. Vulpix postcards and stickers will also be available for travelers on the jet. You can check out an early look at the jet below:

The Alolan Vulpix is used as a promotional tool for Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan’s major islands. The Pokemon serves as an official mascot of sorts for the prefecture, with Alolan Vulpix appearing on manhole covers, snacks, and other items sold on the island. Hokkaido also notably serves as the inspiration for the Sinnoh region, the area first introduced in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl 15 years ago. The Sinnoh region will be revisited in two new sets of games coming out over the next three months – the remake games Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and the feudal area-based game Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Interestingly, this marks the first time a Pokemon-themed plane has appeared in Japan that hasn’t been part of the All Nippon Airways fleet. While All Nippon Airways is a major investor in Air Do (which was formerly known as Hokkaido International Airlines), this is the first time that a Pokemon plane has flown under a different company. However, All Nippon Airways provided the Boeing-767 to its partner airline.

The new Vulpix-themed plane will enter service on December 1st. Air Do plans to set up a dedicated website for the plane to show the routes the aircraft will operate.