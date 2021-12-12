New Pokemon ASMR Video Is All About Hanging Out With Piplup

A newly released Pokemon ASMR video features 30 minutes of just… hanging out with the Water-type Pokemon Piplup. That’s it. The 30-minute video sees Piplup wandering around and playing in a room while making its trademark noises and exclamations. And when Piplup gets tired, they take a little snooze and snore away. That’s it. That’s the whole thing.

This is far from the first time that there’s been a Pokemon ASMR video, either. They’ve run the gamut since starting to release, but the wildest by far has to be an ASMR video of Grimer just walking around and burbling and bubbling as it does. There’s one of Squirtle on the beach, Charmander at the side of a fire, and more. You can check out the latest of these, featuring Piplup, for yourself below:

https://twitter.com/Pokemon_cojp/status/1469230474627321856

If you’re somehow not familiar, ASMR refers to autonomous sensory meridian response and is essentially a positive tingling sensation associated with the neck and head that’s most commonly triggered by specific sounds. It’s become a popular subject of videos for years at this point, and the Piplup video seems to feature several different common ASMR triggers.

As for the Pokemon video games themselves, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl were recently released for the Nintendo Switch. Piplup features as one of the starter Pokemon in those titles. The upcoming Pokemon video game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 28th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Pokemon in general right here.

What do you think about the new Pokemon ASMR video featuring Piplup? Does it interest you that these continue to be released? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!