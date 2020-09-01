Pokemon Make for the Perfect Avatar: The Last Airbender Opening

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender has a pretty iconic opening sequence, and it's one that lends itself fairly well to a Pokemon mash-up! Twitter user @OhKayArt decided to do just that, replacing the benders for the four nations with Squirtle, Sandshrew, Charmander, and Pidgey! Of course, this version leaves out the part where Charmander betrays the others, but the Fire-type seems a bit too innocent for that role! Regardless, it's a fun sequence with some terrific animation of the four iconic Pokemon. For fans of Pokemon and Avatar, it's certainly a fun amalgam. You can view the sequence in the Tweet embedded below.

It's been a long time coming, but I'm super stoked to share this final version with you all! This was an idea I had over 10 years ago and it makes me so happy to finally see it brought to life!💦🌍🔥💨 I'd love to get the final version spread around so RTs super appreciated!! pic.twitter.com/SWvT9pX1dK — K. 💙 (@OhKayArt) September 1, 2020

According to @OhKayArt, the sequence is an idea she had over 10 years ago! In a follow-up Tweet, a fan asked which Pokemon would make the best Airbender, to which she replied with Togetic. Reception to the sequence has been overwhelmingly positive, with many viewers stating that they would watch a whole series that combined the worlds of Pokemon and Avatar. Given the number of years it took for this sequence to come to fruition, however, that might be a bit unlikely!

It's always interesting to see the kind of fan mash-ups that artists come up with. The Pokemon franchise has been around since 1996, so it's a bit unsurprising to see the impact the brand has had. Of course, Avatar: The Last Airbender has similarly had a major influence on viewers since the show's debut in 2005. Given the popularity of both, it seems like it was only a matter of time before someone brought them together.

Following the Tweet's success, @OhKayArt shared a link to her Ko-fi account, for those interested in helping her finish the sequence. Readers that would like to support the artist can find the link right here.

What do you think of the Avatar/Pokemon mash-up? Would you watch a full series in this style? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

