Mondo Reveals Awesome Pokemon Bidoof Poster Releasing this Week

This year has been a big one for Bidoof, and the Pokemon is getting even more of a spotlight thanks to a new poster from Mondo! Releasing on December 1st at 11 a.m. CT, the officially-licensed screenprint offers a stunning design from artist Matt Taylor. Measuring in at 18″ x 24,” the print will cost $50, and is expected to ship sometime in April 2022. For those that missed out on Mondo’s previous Bidoof design, this one should be an excellent option. The poster puts the Pokemon front-and-center as it splashes in the water with a great big grin on its face!

Readers can check out the gorgeous new Mondo print for themselves in the Tweet embedded below. More information can be found at Mondo’s website right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/MondoNews/status/1465789639927611393

The Pokemon Company celebrated Bidoof Day in July, offering that aforementioned Mondo poster, as well as tie-in content in Pokemon Go, merchandise from Pokemon Center, and even a Rick Astley parody (yes, really). In addition to this, the Normal-type has seen a major spotlight throughout 2021. Bidoof made a memorable appearance in New Pokemon Snap, and played a significant role in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Bidoof has never been one of the franchise’s biggest stars, but that’s clearly changing this year! The Pokemon has an endearing quality, and it’s always fun to see a different character get a chance in the spotlight!

Bidoof first appeared in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. The fourth generation of Pokemon games debuted on Nintendo DS in 2006, and quickly found a passionate fanbase. The Pokemon Company kicked off 2021 with the revelation that Diamond and Pearl would be revisited through both a faithful remake (Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl), and a bold new direction (Pokemon Legends: Arceus). Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl released earlier this month, but Legends: Arceus won’t release until January. For fans of Bidoof, that means the Pokemon’s big year is far from over!

Do you plan on ordering Mondo's new Bidoof poster? Did you snag the design that was offered in July?