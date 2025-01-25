New Pokemon TCG Set Leaks Ahead of Release

The Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions set and surrounding drama have been the primary focus of many Pokemon TCG fans in recent weeks. However, no matter how long it may take some players to get their hands on a coveted Eeveelution from the new set, it’s not the only release slated for 2025 by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, we already know about the next upcoming TCG set, Journey Together, which will release in March. But a new leak just might offer insight into what’s coming next.

The first few items in the Prismatic Evolutions set sold out at Pokemon Center quickly after release, and many people are struggling to find them in physical stores. However, more items are set to arrive on February 7th, and following that, players can look forward to Journey Together on March 28th. Beyond that, official news has been pretty slim for English-speaking Pokemon TCG fans. With so much focus on the shortages and subsequent issues related to the Prismatic Evolutions set, many fans have yet to truly turn their attention to Journey Together, let alone what’s next.

Even so, given that new sets tend to release every three months or so, there’s surely more to look forward to this year. And now, thanks to a leak, we just might know more about what’s coming in July. According to fansite PokeBeach, a new special English set will come out on July 18th, 2025. It will reportedly include two Elite Trainer Boxes, along with two Sticker Collections and Illustration Rare Boxes. Similar to Prismatic Evolutions, additional items will follow later on August 22nd, including Booster Bundles. Whether this is everything that will be included in the alleged English special set remains to be confirmed.

Next English-Language Special Pokemon TCG Set May Have Unova Theme

The exact theme of the special set is unknown, but details from Japan’s next special might give a hint as to the theme of the new English cards. In June, Japan will be getting a Black Bolt and White Flair special set based on Pokemon Black and White‘s Unova Region. That set will include the 156 Pokemon from the Unova region. While this naturally lead to a return of the ongoing Black and White remake rumors, it could also hint at the theme for the leaked special set in English.

Given that the special English set drops a little over a month after Black Bolt and White Flare, it’s certainly possible the special set will follow on that same theme. Typically, US sets tend to come out around 2-3 months after the similar sets in Japan, but with enough lead time on the special sets, a closer timeline isn’t outside the realm of possibility.

For now, no official information is available from The Pokemon Company about this rumored special set. Thus far, nothing beyond Journey Together has been confirmed for the English language Pokemon TCG cards. This includes another rumored standard English set releasing in May 2025, which has also been suggested by PokeBeach.