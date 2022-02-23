Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl May Finally Be Getting Big Feature

A new Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl update was released lasted night via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch with a major new feature and patch notes that revealed and detailed everything developer Game Freak changed. That said, while digging through the files of the update, dataminers have discovered that the update did more than just what the patch notes reveal, which isn’t uncommon, as developers add work to the game that hasn’t been finalized and released yet.

Taking to Twitter, a prominent Pokemon dataminer relayed word evidence that suggests that Pokemon Home transfers are finally coming soon. We knew the feature was coming to the game, and coming this year, but there’s been no hint at when exactly the feature would come to the game, but now it looks like it’s going to be very soon.

BDSP Ver. 1.2.0 that just released adds in a couple of interesting things…



Legends: Arceus origin mark is now displayed for Pokémon that originated from that game.



The time travel award is now complete and has art! HOME transfers confirmed/incoming? pic.twitter.com/IzPCyzt7UV — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) February 22, 2022

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Datamining leaks are reliable in the sense that anyone can see the evidence for themselves if they know how to. However, sometimes datamining leaks can be misleading. Sometimes this is because things change, and work gets scrapped, but also because sometimes files are representative of old work, not new and upcoming work. That said, in this instance, the conclusions being drawn are likely to come to fruition.

At the moment of publishing, neither Game Freak nor Nintendo have addressed or acknowledged this datamining leak and the speculation it has created. Typically, neither party comments on leaks and speculation, so we don’t anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

