Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Gets New Trailer

The Pokemon Company has released a new trailer for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the upcoming remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. The new trailer features several updated game features, including a revamped Poketch device, and confirmation that both Amity Square and Poffins will return in the new games. Amity Square is an area where players can bring out up to six Pokemon to play with at the same time, while Poffins are a treat that raise a Pokemon’s conditions (such as Coolness or Cuteness) to make them get higher scores in Super Contest Shows. You can check out the full trailer up above.

The Poketch is a device that first appeared in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl and provided players with 25 different apps with various uses. Notably, this new Poketch includes both classic apps like the Dowsing Machine app and new functions such as the ability to call on wild Pokemon to use Hidden Moves like Cut or Rock Climb. In the original games, players had to train their Pokemon with Hidden Moves to use them on the map, but it appears that this feature (which was phased out of the main series games several generations ago) is being replaced with a Poketch function.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of the classic Pokemon games Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. While previous remakes were updates with compatibility with new Pokemon, The Pokemon tapped game studio ILCA to make a more “faithful remake” of the original games. The game uses chibi-style characters on the overworld map, but retains the more modern Pokemon battle screen. Other features from the original game have received updates. The Underground area (which used the Internet for the first time in a Pokemon game) is now the Grand Underground and contains new areas and Secret Bases. Contests are now Super Contests and features a brand new rhythm mini-game. Other features have also received updates, although the core storyline and characters remain mostly unchanged. Notably, only Pokemon from the first four generations of game will be appear in the new remakes.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be released on November 19, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch.