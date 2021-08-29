Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Adding New Pokemon Type

✖

A lot has changed since Pokemon Diamond and Pearl first released in 2006, including the addition of Fairy-type Pokemon. There are still a lot of questions about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but we now know that Fairy-type Pokemon will be represented in the remake when it releases this fall! The discovery was made by @eclipse_tt on Twitter, who shared an image showing that the move "Charm" will be Fairy-type in the game (in the original Diamond and Pearl, it was Normal-type). Notably, two Pokemon that first appeared in Sinnoh have retroactively been made Fairy-types: Togekiss and Mime Jr. Presumably, this means that change will also be preserved in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The original Tweet from @eclipse_tt can be found embedded below.

UPDATE BDSP ✨ Fairy-Type confirmed if you are still wondering!@eclipse_tt pic.twitter.com/4d5NVSODBX — Eclipse 🌑 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝐤𝖗𝖆𝖎 𝖀𝖒𝖇𝖗𝖆! (@eclipse_tt) August 22, 2021

Most Pokemon fans probably won't be too surprised to find out that these altered Pokemon types will be incorporated in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Typically, Pokemon remakes have incorporated these types of changes, rather than switching back. When Pokemon: Let's Go released on Nintendo Switch in 2018, the Gen I remake similarly kept Clefairy and Jigglypuff's Fairy-type designations, despite the fact that Fairy-type Pokemon were not added until Pokemon X and Y.

It will be interesting to see if the addition of Fairy-type Pokemon leads to new Sinnoh region strategies! Fairy-type Pokemon have an advantage over Dragon-types, but there aren't any Dragon-type gyms in Sinnoh. However, a strong Togekiss or Mr. Mime could be helpful against the Pokemon League Champion Cynthia and her Garchomp.

Fans still have a few months to think about their team and how they want to play, however! Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 19th. In the meantime, you can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you happy that Fairy-type Pokemon will appear in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? Will this have an impact on your strategy in the game?