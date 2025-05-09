Pokemon’s Elusive Prismatic Evolutions Cards Are Getting Another Big Restock

It’s been an interesting week for Pokemon TCG fans, as the Pokemon Center has thrown up a few waves of surprise restocks. Though the website has continued to struggle against the sheer volume of interest, recent pre-orders for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Black Bolt and White Flare went surprisingly well overall. Many fans were able to get ahold of their first Pokemon Center-exclusive ETBs. As for Prismatic Evolutions? It’s had two waves of Pokemon Center restocks lately, and while they sold out pretty quickly, many fans finally managed to get their hands on them. Now, Pokemon TCG collectors are preparing for a big in-person Prismatic Evolutions restock.

The Eevee-themed Prismatic Evolutions sets continue to be some of the hardest to find. Though cards in general are scarce, these Eevee sets are among the most coveted. So, it’s no surprise that a recent restock of Prismatic Evolutions booster bundles sold out at the Pokemon Center in just about an hour. However, for those who’d rather try their luck in real life than on the internet, the next wave of GameStop restocks for Prismatic Evolutions is an exciting opportunity.

GameStop Set to Restock Prismatic Evolutions ETBs and Tech Sticker Collections on May 10th

GameStop previously shared listings that suggested several Prismatic Evolutions items would return to stores in May. The first big restock is set for May 10th, and fans are starting to see their local GameStop locations prepping for the big day. As is now tradition, many stores are posting paper signs on the door to let Pokemon card fans know how many of each Prismatic Evolutions set their stores will have in stock. And while it looks to be a mixed bag overall, many are hoping that this larger restock will let them finally get their hands on some Eeveelution sets.

Ummm check your local GameStops for a drop this Saturday 👀 pic.twitter.com/AmowCUTvvU — Pokemon Alerts & News (@PokeTCGAlerts) May 8, 2025

This photo shows a shockingly big restock at a local GameStop, with over 100 each of the Scarlet &Violet – Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Box and Tech Sticker Collection. Both of these items originally launched in January 2025 and have been difficult to get hold of ever since. Both are being listed for well over MSRP by resellers, so this in-store restock is a rare opportunity to get the cards at or at least close to MSRP.

Not every GameStop location is sharing quite so optimistic numbers as the one shared by @PokeTCGAlerts. In the comments, other fans have shared their own local numbers, and quite a few look more like what we’ve seen from other restocks. In other words, roughly 8-12 Prismatic Evolutions items headed to shelves, which will likely sell out quickly. Regardless, it does look like many GameStop locations will be getting at least a few of each of these highly popular Prismatic Evolutions sets on May 10th. There will also be a restock of the Kanto Power Tins, a 2025 reprint featuring various Pokemon from the original 151.

According to the GameStop website, the Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer box will sell for $62 USD, or $58.89 for GameStop Pro members. This is slightly above the MSRP of $49.99, but still falls well under current reseller asking prices of around $120.

Similarly, the Prismatic Evolutions Tech Sticker Collection is listed at $18.99 USD, slightly above its MSRP of $14.99. These sets are being marked up to anywhere from $50 to $100 in reseller markets, so this GameStop restock still offers a far better price.

Two of the Prismatic Evolutions Tech Sticker Collection Options

For now, these look to be the two main Prismatic Evolutions items that will be available in GameStop stores on May 10th. Another restock will likely coincide with the May 16th release of the Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection, one of the next wave of new items in the collection.

GameStop looks to be the major spot to search for Pokemon card restocks on May 10th, but Best Buy does currently have an online listing for the Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Box and Tech Sticker Collections, as well. These are both priced right at MSRP and noted as “in-store only” rather than out of stock, so it’s possible you could find Prismatic Evolutions in shelves at Best Buy this weekend, as well.

Best of luck to those trying their luck for another in-store restock of Prismatic Evolutions this weekend! Let us know if you manage to snag a set in the comments below!