Pokemon TCG Restock Gives Players Another Shot at Prismatic Evolutions

Between Costco fistfights and paper signs indicating low stock, the Pokemon TCG hobby is a frustrating one right now. In particular, the Eevee-themed Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions has suffered from stock shortages due to the popularity of Eevee and its evolutions. For those still hoping to get ahold of some of these new Eevee-themed cards at retail prices, there’s a small ray of hope headed our way. GameStop recently posted confirmation that they’ll be restocking the Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Box and a few other items from the collection soon. With online preorders no longer available, fans will need to mark their calendars to check stores for this latest Pokemon TCG restock.

The Elite Trainer Box for Prismatic Evolutions first released in the initial wave of Prismatic Evolutions items on January 17th. Like everything else, this collection quickly sold out. If fans want to get ahold of one now, they’d need to shell out over three times the market value to get one from a reseller. The Elite Trainer Box has an MSRP of $49.99 USD, but is up on sites like TCG Player and Amazon for anywhere from $140 to over $200 currently. To avoid supporting scalpers and overpaying, many Pokemon TCG fans are determined to wait for the next restock. And now, GameStop has revealed when they’re adding more ETBs to the shelves.

The Scarlet & Violet Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Box

According to the GameStop website, a new round of Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Boxes will hit shelves on May 10th, 2025. As of now, GameStop has the box listed at $59.99. While still $10 above MSRP, this price is far more reasonable than what we’re seeing from resellers attempting to cash in on the shortage that they helped create. The listing does not indicate which GameStop locations will stock the item but does clarify that it will be available exclusively in physical stores – no online purchases allowed. So, Pokemon TCG collectors will need to head to their local GameStop and wait in line for a shot at this latest Prismatic Evolutions restock when it arrives on May 10th.

All Prismatic Evolutions Items Potentially Returning to GameStop in May

As of now, it’s unclear exactly how many other items from the Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions collection will be included in the May 10th restock at GameStop. However, from the website, it does appear that the Elite Trainer Box won’t be alone in returning to a GameStop near you soon. In fact, it’s possible that the Prismatic Evolutions Accessory pouch could arrive sooner, as it currently has an April 25th restock date listed, with a retail price set at $34.99.

A quick browse through the listings suggests that the Prismatic Evolutions Tech Sticker collections may also be set for a May 10th restock. Meanwhile, the Prismatic Evolutions Super Premium Collection has a release date of May 16th, while the Binder Collection is slotted for May 24th. Other items for the collection are still listed as in stores only on the GameStop website, but with no date or only a “Coming Soon” attached.

Some of the chase cards for the prismatic evolutions set

At any rate, it looks like May will bring quite a few Pokemon TCG items back to GameStop locations and potentially other retailers as well. Given that the Pokemon Company has promised more Prismatic Evolutions on the way, this could be the first sign of a larger wave of product headed to the market.

Are you going to try to grab a Prismatic Evolutions restock from your local GameStop next month? Let us know if you’ve had any success finding Pokemon cards lately! I’ll be keeping an eye on things as an Eevee fan who would love a few of these cards!