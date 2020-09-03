Pokemon's New Halloween Collection Is the Perfect Combination of Cute and Spooky
The Pokemon Company has unveiled a new line of Halloween-themed merchandise, featuring many fan-favorite Pokemon dressed up in adorable Halloween costumes. Halloween is an annual tradition for the Pokemon Company, as the company seems to love releasing adorable merchandise and art featuring Pokemon dressed up as....other Pokemon. This year is no exception, and the online Pokemon Center just released a special line of merchandise featuring a mix of spooky shirts, plushes, and a brand new line of Halloween Village figures.
Starting this week, the Pokemon Center has a brand new line of "spooky" shirts, featuring Gengar, Umbreon, Espeon, and a Startled Pikachu. These shirts come in a variety of different cuts, including t-shirts, zip-up hoodies, and long-sleeved shirts.
Later this month, the Pokemon Center will also release additional Halloween merchandise, including a new line of Pokemon Village figures showing Pokemon celebrating Halloween by visiting shops owned by spooky Pokemon like Mimikyu, Mismagius, and Gengar. Pikachu, Morpeko, Whimsicott, and Yamper Halloween plushes will also be available.
You can check out some of the new Halloween merchandise below.
Eyes of Gengar Shirts
Eyes of Gengar Relaxed Fit Crew Neck T-Shirt, Fitted Long-Sleeve T-Shirt, and Relaxed Fit Zip-Up Hoodie: Get into the Halloween spirit with the help of Gengar and its ghoulish grin. The short-sleeved printed tee comes in black, navy, and purple, while the long-sleeved option features an embroidered patch on the front and is available in black, navy, and red. Trainers can also stay warm this fall by zipping up in the warm cotton-blend fleece.prevnext
Haunted Pokemon Village Figures
Haunted Pokémon Village Figures: Mismagius, Mimikyu, Gengar, and Cofagrigus are featured in these highly-detailed and collectible Halloween figures that are a perfect centerpiece for seasonal décor.prevnext
Yamper Plush
Pokémon Pumpkin Party Poké Plush: Some of the best trick-or-treat companions come in the form of Pikachu, Morpeko, Whimsicott, and Yamper in silly Halloween costumes.prevnext
Startled Pikachu Shirts
Startled Pikachu Relaxed Fit Crew Neck T-Shirt: Available in black, navy, and purple. This short-sleeved printed tee captures Pikachu getting a glimpse of something Gastly.prevnext
Phases of the Night
Phases of the Night: Umbreon Fitted Long-Sleeve T-Shirt and Relaxed Fit Zip-Up Hoodie: Bask in the moonlight with Umbreon in this cozy tee and comfy cotton-blend fleece zip-up. The long-sleeved tee is available in red and gray, and the zip-up hoodie comes in black.prevnext
