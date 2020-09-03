Pokemon's New Halloween Collection Is the Perfect Combination of Cute and Spooky

The Pokemon Company has unveiled a new line of Halloween-themed merchandise, featuring many fan-favorite Pokemon dressed up in adorable Halloween costumes. Halloween is an annual tradition for the Pokemon Company, as the company seems to love releasing adorable merchandise and art featuring Pokemon dressed up as....other Pokemon. This year is no exception, and the online Pokemon Center just released a special line of merchandise featuring a mix of spooky shirts, plushes, and a brand new line of Halloween Village figures.

Starting this week, the Pokemon Center has a brand new line of "spooky" shirts, featuring Gengar, Umbreon, Espeon, and a Startled Pikachu. These shirts come in a variety of different cuts, including t-shirts, zip-up hoodies, and long-sleeved shirts.

Later this month, the Pokemon Center will also release additional Halloween merchandise, including a new line of Pokemon Village figures showing Pokemon celebrating Halloween by visiting shops owned by spooky Pokemon like Mimikyu, Mismagius, and Gengar. Pikachu, Morpeko, Whimsicott, and Yamper Halloween plushes will also be available.

You can check out some of the new Halloween merchandise below.