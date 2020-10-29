Pokemon Center Announces New Line of Holiday Gifts, Kitchen Apparel, and More

Pokemon fans can decorate their homes for the holiday with a variety of festive Pokemon gifts and apparel. Earlier today, the Pokemon Center officially announced an extensive line of holiday gifts that include some new festive offerings, the return of a few fan-favorite items, and brand new apparel and accessories that even includes a fantastic set of kitchenware. All of items will appear on the online Pokemon Center website in the coming weeks.

One of the biggest sets of new apparel is the "Pokemon Holiday & Home" line that includes everything from Stockings (available in Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle versions) and ornaments to a special Moomoo Milk Bottle & Plate set perfect for when a certain someone visits your home of Christmas Eve. Also making a return this fall is the Delibird Holiday Express Figures, with new train cars featuring Miltank, Ponyta, and Snorlax so that fans can expand their train display.

Other new items include a brand new line of holiday-themed Poke Plushes, featuring Pikachu, Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble, along with matching figures and pins. There's also a full set of new holiday apparel and accessories with everything from beanies to wool socks featuring various Pokemon. You can check out some of the holiday offerings below:

The other big release is a brand new kitchenware and dining set, with Pokemon-branded cooking tools and accessories. In addition to standard items like mugs and plates, fans can also buy Pokemon cloth napkins, measuring spoonns, pot holders, dish towels, and cutting boards. There are even cookie stamps to make your very own Pokemon cookies.

A few of the holiday items are available for sale now, and expect more to be posted on the Pokemon Center webpage in the coming weeks. Be sure to check out the "New Releases" page for the latest selection of Pokemon merchandise and goods.