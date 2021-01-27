Pokemon Color-Swapped Legendary Designs go Viral

✖

Pokemon fans have long been passionate about creating their own takes on the creatures, and one fan has now gone viral for their alternate versions of Groudon and Kyogre. The two legendary Pokemon debuted in 2002's Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, with each creature's coloration matching its corresponding cartridge. However, Reddit user TerraRifting decided to flip the colors of the two Pokemon, giving Groudon a deep blue color, and Kyogre a ruby red. The original designs had black accents as well, but those colors were swapped for each Pokemon's original colors, paying homage to the real versions in a sleek way!

Images of the color swaps can be found in the Reddit post below!

TerraRifting's takes on the two Pokemon exploded on Reddit, earning quite a bit of praise from their fellow posters! Some pointed out that these color-swaps would be preferable to Groudon and Kyogre's Shiny variants. Since those have long been set-in-stone, fans will just have to hope that maybe the two legendary Pokemon will eventually receive their own regional variants! Given how much The Pokemon Company has seemed to embrace this concept over the last two generations, it certainly seems possible.

Groudon and Kyogre represent two of the legendary Pokemon that debuted in the Hoenn region. In Ruby and Sapphire, Groudon and Kyogre are being pursued by Team Magma and Team Aqua, respectively. The two teams are obsessed with using the legendaries to remake the world in their image. While very cool looking, the color-swaps of Groudon and Kyogre might not work perfectly with that narrative.

Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire remains one of the most popular games in the franchise after all these years. A big part of that popularity is owed to the new Pokemon designs introduced in that generation, and Groudon and Kyogre are no exception. While some fans wouldn't mind seeing the coloration for the two Pokemon swapped, clearly the original versions have managed to stand the test of time. It's impossible to say if either would be as popular had Game Freak gone with TerraRifting's alternative takes, but it's fun to consider what might have been!

Are you a fan of these color swapped designs for Groudon and Kyogre? Would you prefer to see these versions appear in the game?