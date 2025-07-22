Pokemon Friends Shadow Released on Nintendo Switch and Mobile

In conjunction with the latest Pokemon Presents, which premiered on Tuesday, Nintendo has released a new Pokemon game on the Nintendo eShop, iOS, and Google Play platforms. The game received a short trailer as part of the Pokémon Presents, and was immediately available for Pokemon fans to download and play. Despite being billed as a simple game, it appears to be packed with engaging and addictive features that may keep fans coming back for more.

Titled Pokemon Friends, this single-player puzzle game has players solving various challenges while controlling their favorite Pokemon. Players are rewarded with different kinds of yarn when completing puzzles, which they can untangle in a gacha-style machine called the Plush-O-Matic to craft one or more of over 70 obtainable Pokemon plush figures. Each type of yarn yields different rates for various Pokémon, meaning it won’t be simple to complete the entire collection in one go. Once a plushie has been unlocked for the first time, subsequent ones can be crafted in the catalogue; however, doing this requires additional resources compared to using the gacha machine.

Crafted plush figures can then be placed alongside other rewards in decorative rooms to showcase the player’s collection. Plush figures come in various sizes, which will affect their ability to fit in the game’s decorative rooms. Room editing features a rewind-style undo button and a 3D camera effect to facilitate easier placement. The game also features a friendship system, where helping townspeople earns the player more decorative items, such as furniture, to customize their plush rooms further.

Priced at $9.99 on Switch platforms, Pokemon Friends comes packaged with 30 different puzzles that test different problem-solving skills. However, players who aren’t satisfied with the base content can also purchase various DLCs within the game that unlock additional puzzles and Pokemon plushes to collect. Upon launch, players can already buy two additional puzzle packs, which include:

Puzzle On! Pack #1: Adds ten additional puzzles and 40 additional Pokémon plush to the game, which include Mew, Jirachi, and Shaymin. Players also get 15 pieces of furniture and four additional wallpapers for plush rooms.

Adds ten additional puzzles and 40 additional Pokémon plush to the game, which include Mew, Jirachi, and Shaymin. Players also get 15 pieces of furniture and four additional wallpapers for plush rooms. Puzzle On! Pack #2: This pack adds the same number and types of content, but features different puzzles and Pokemon.

Each DLC pack costs $14.99. However, players also have the option to purchase a “Puzzle On!” Bundle for $25.99, which contains both DLCs for a slightly lower total price.

The pricing works slightly differently on the Mobile version of the game. Those playing on this version can download and play the game for free, but are only allowed to untangle yarn and solve puzzles once per day. Only by purchasing the basic $9.99 package is the player allowed to solve puzzles to their heart’s content and have the same functionality as the Nintendo eShop version. Mobile players also have access to the “Puzzle on” bundle and DLCs, as well as a $33.99 bundle that contains all currently available content.

This new game is a welcome surprise and departure to hold fans over until some of the more anticipated titles in the Pokemon franchise can have their own releases. Have you tried out Pokemon Friends? Is it worth the pricetag?