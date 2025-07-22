Pokémon’s Best Show Is Coming Back to Netflix With a New Season Soon

Pokemon’s best show is coming back to Netflix with a new season later this Fall as Pokemon Concierge has finally set a release date for Season 2 with the launch of a new trailer and poster. The Pokemon Company has been making big strides with the Pokemon franchise in the last few years as they have been expanding with all sorts of new animated projects in multiple formats. The coolest of these new endeavors, however, was a fully stop-motion animated series that offered a very cute, and very relaxing, look at the Pokemon world that fans have never gotten to see before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Concierge first made its debut with Netflix back in 2023, and had a rare perfect score with Rotten Tomatoes for its first wave of episodes. Its success then led to the announcement that a second season was in the works, and thankfully we’re going to see that new season soon as Netflix has confirmed a September release for the series’ big comeback. To celebrate Pokemon Concierge Season 2 finally getting a release date, Netflix has released a new trailer and poster for the episodes that you can check out below.

Play video

When Does Pokemon Concierge Season 2 Come Out?

Pokemon Concierge Season 2 will be officially releasing with Netflix on September 4th, and will be picking up right where it all left off as Haru and Psyduck continue their work at a tropical island resort. The first season was directed by Iku Ogawa and written by Harumi Doki. Tadahiro Uesugi provided the concept art and character designs, and the stop-motion series was then animated by the team at Dwarf Studios (Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, My Dad The Bounty Hunter). It’s yet to be confirmed if Season 2 will feature this same staff, however. What has been confirmed is the new theme song titled “ONOMATOPE ISLAND” as performed by Tatsuro Yamashita.

Artist Non will also be returning as the Japanese voice actor for Haru and it seems like the English dub cast is returning as well. Thankfully, Netflix has also teased more of Pokemon Concierge Season 2 with the first synopsis for coming episodes that begins as such, “In the new episodes (#5-8), Haru has grown a little and is no longer a newbie. She and her partner Psyduck welcome many new Pokémon to the resort, including Sealeo, Shinx, Luxray, Arcanine, and Corphish. Haru spends fun and relaxing days surrounded by these guests, occasionally handling any problems that pop up.”

Netflix

What Will Pokemon Concierge Season 2 Be About?

The synopsis for Pokemon Concierge Season 2 then continues with the reveal of a brand new addition to the cast from Haru’s past, “One day, a guy named Kent (voiced by Keita Machida) appears, and he seems to be Haru’s ex-boyfriend. Why did he come to the resort? What will happen with his relationship with Haru? Plus, Tyler’s uncle Dan (voiced by Kazuhiro Yamaji) arrives at the resort with the Sealeo that has accompanied him for 15 years. Dan, who sometimes looks a little forlorn, is troubled by something…”

This won’t be the only new stop-motion animated Pokemon series coming our way either as Pokemon is also teaming up with Wallace & Gromit studio Aardman on a brand new show scheduled for a release in 2027, Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu. Both of these projects seems to have entirely different vibes, so it’s a lot to look forward to.