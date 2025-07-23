Pokemon Legends: Z-A Fan Theory Discovers Possible Scarlet and Violet Connection

The Pokemon Company continues to offer new details about Pokemon Legends: Z-A, the next mainline entry in the franchise. Mega Dragonite proved to be the biggest announcement during the most recent Pokemon Presents, but developer Game Freak teased lots of other information about the game. Notably, we got our first look at a new character named Corbeau, the leader of a group called the Rust Syndicate. From everything shown thus far, it looks like the Rust Syndicate could be the game’s new evil team, but fans think Corbeau might also have an interesting connection to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Across social media, many Pokemon fans have pointed to Corbeau’s design and suggested he seems to have a lot of design elements in common with Kieran and Carmine, two major characters from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s DLC expansion. Notably, Corbeau has the same yellow eyes as the two rival characters, and his purple hair looks a lot like Kieran’s. They even have some of the same facial characteristics, which can be seen in the chin. It remains to be seen whether these design elements happen to be a coincidence, but the current theory is that Corbeau could be their father, or perhaps an uncle. An image of the three characters side-by-side can be seen in the Tweet from @VidaDeTreinador embedded below.

Para quem não está acompanhado, a teoria atual é de que Corbeau é o pai de Kieran e Carminha. #PokemonZA pic.twitter.com/OnOb4Jn76Y — Vida de Treinador (@VidaDeTreinador) July 23, 2025

It’s worth noting that we’ve seen Game Freak build family connections across Pokemon games many times in the past. Pokemon Gold and Silver had one of the earliest examples, introducing players to Koga’s daughter Janine. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continued this tradition with Penny, who turned out to be the daughter of Peony from Pokemon Sword and Shield. While Scarlet and Violet never explicitly states that connection, Game Freak stopped just short of doing that with some big hints in the epilogue. It’s possible we could see something done similarly with Corbeau, even if Kieran and Carmine themselves don’t make an appearance in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Regardless of whether Corbeau turns out to be the father of the Scarlet and Violet siblings, it’s clear that the character has already captured the interest of Pokemon fans. Corbeau has seen a metric ton of fan art created, and it seems like there’s a lot of interest in finding out what his goals are in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The Rust Syndicate sure looks like an evil group, but as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet proved, sometimes things aren’t so black and white.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set to be released on October 16th, on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. There are still a lot of mysteries surrounding the game, but that’s par for the course when it comes to this series. Hopefully we’ll start to get some more answers about the game as that release date gets closer.

Do you think Corbeau has some kind of relation to Kieran and Carmine? Do you like it when the Pokemon games establish family connections between supporting characters? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!