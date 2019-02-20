‘Pokemon’ Announces New Anime Marathon, Big Plans for Pokemon Day

The Pokemon Company is celebrating Pokemon Day with a new anime marathon, new merchandise, and tons of retail promotions.

Pokemon Day is an annual celebration of the release of the first Pokemon video games, Pokemon Red and Green, which marked the beginning of one of the biggest entertainment franchises in the world. To celebrate this year’s Pokemon Day, the Pokemon Company has announced a new anime marathon, tie-in events at GameStop and Best Buy, and new merchandise available at the Pokemon Center online retail store and other locations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Probably the biggest celebration of this year’s Pokemon Day event is a new anime marathon that will run from February 27th through May 5th. The marathon will cover more recent anime seasons, including episodes from Pokemon the Series: Diamond and Pearl, Pokemon the Series: Black & White, Pokemon the Series: XY and select movies. This is a great chance to relive your childhood or catch up on Ash Ketchum’s more recent adventures. The marathon will kick off with a showcase of select episodes that showcase some of the Pokemon featured in the new Pokemon Trading Card Game expansion Sun & Moon – Team Up.

GameStop, Best Buy, and EB Games will also host “Trade & Play” events on February 23rd and 24th. Attendees will get a free oversize booster pack and will have the opportunity to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game with other attendees. GameStop will also have an exclusive Lapras Plush by Wicked Cool Toys during the event.

Finally, two new Pokemon collections will be released in the coming weeks. The Pokemon Center online retail store will release a premium-quality Poke Ball Classics apparel and accessories line that includes a bifold wallet, tie, polo shirt, messenger bag, and Fossil watches for both men and women. Pokemon is also debuting a streetwear apparel collaboration with 10.Deep with apparel featuring Team Rocket. The apparel will debut at a pop-up event at 10.Deep’s flagship store in New York City, and will appear at select boutiques afterwards.

Funko and Build-A-Bear are also getting in on the Pokemon Day action. Funko is releasing their highly awaited Bulbasaur Pop! figure on Pokemon Day, while Build-A-Bear is offering a 30% discount off all Pokemon bundles on their website from February 25th through February 27th.