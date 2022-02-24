Pokemon Fans Think Gen 9 Is Getting Revealed This Weekend

Earlier today, The Pokemon Company revealed that a special Pokemon Presents video will air on Sunday, February 27th. That date coincides with Pokemon Day, and it already has a lot of fans excited to learn about the franchise’s future. At this time, we don’t know what will be revealed, but a lot of fans think that’s when we’ll get our first look at the ninth generation of Pokemon games. It’s been more than two years since the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield on Nintendo Switch, and we don’t know where the series will go from there.

Last year on Pokemon Day, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus were both revealed. It’s hard to say whether we’ll see something on that same level this weekend, but clearly The Pokemon Company sees this as an opportunity to reveal big titles for the year. Of course, there are a lot of Pokemon fans that don’t want to see a new mainline Pokemon game released this year, as they feel it would release too soon after Pokemon Legends: Arceus. One way or another, fans will see what happens in a few short days!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Pokemon Gen 9!

Is Gen 9 coming?

It’s possible we could see new starters revealed!

We shall see.

Fans want a new region to explore…

…could we see one based on Mexico?

It would be a nice change from past regions!

Some fans don’t actually want Gen 9 yet.

Many wouldn’t mind seeing DLC for Legends: Arceus, instead!