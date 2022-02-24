Pokemon Presents Announced for February 27th

The Pokemon Company has announced a new Pokemon Presents, which will fittingly take place on Pokemon Day. The Pokemon Presents will take place at 9 AM ET on Sunday, February 27th and will last for 14 minutes. No other details about what will be announced were provided at this time. This will be the first Pokemon Presents since August 2021 and should include details on what fans should expect from The Pokemon Company over the next few months. The Pokemon Presents will premiere on YouTube on the official Pokemon Company channel.

The Pokemon Company launched the Pokemon Presents format back in 2020 and typically releases several of the pre-recorded videos per year. The Pokemon Presents usually provides details about new updates for existing games, as well as overviews and announcements about upcoming games. Both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus were announced via a Pokemon Presents, as was the spinout game New Pokemon Snap.

The announcement comes at an exciting time as Pokemon fans don’t know what to expect about the future of the franchise. Game Freak (the developers of the main series Pokemon game) and The Pokemon Company have both shown a willingness to break away from the traditional Pokemon mold in recent years. With the release of DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield, and the paradigm shift that occurred in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it seems that just about anything is possible in terms of announcements.

The safest bet is the announcement of Pokemon Legends: Arceus DLC, as that game has become a monster hit for Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, along with announcements of when that game and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will receive compatibility with Pokemon Home. It’s also possible that we’ll get new news about Detective Pikachu 2 or Pokemon Sleep, two projects that have been in development for what seems like years. Since The Pokemon Company just released two main series games in the past few months, it’s more likely that we’ll get the announcement of a spinoff game (such as a new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon installment) than a new game announcement.

Whatever it is, expect to see full coverage of the announcements here at ComicBook.com.