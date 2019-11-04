Pokemon Releases a Holiday Train Set

The Pokemon Company has released a ton of new merchandise, including a special holiday train figure. Over the weekend, The Pokemon Company began selling their annual holiday collection on the Pokemon Center online store. In addition to the usual stockings, ornaments, and holiday decorations, the Pokemon Company also announced a new collectible train set featuring Pokemon celebrating the upcoming holidays. The Delibird Holiday Express is a four figure set that features various Pokemon riding on a train. Each train car is different – there’s an engine, a flat bed, a boxcar, and a caboose – and all the figures are handpainted.

The first train figure, which was released today, is the engine of the train and has Pichu, Pikachu, and Eevee. Pikachu is wearing a conductor’s hat and sits with its head outside of the window, while Eevee straddles the steampipe as a Santa hat wearing Pichu waves farewell. New train figures will be released every Monday and include Minun and Plusle tying a Dragonite up using holiday lights, an Alolan Vulpix freezing the top of a box car, and a Slowpoke sleeping on the top of a gingerbread caboose while covered in snow.

While a Pokemon holiday train feels a bit niche, it’s a niche that matches the interest of my toddler. He loves Pokemon and trains, and I’m sure he’ll be delighted when he opens this gift up during the holiday season. A new train figure will be released every Monday in November, leading right up to the holiday season. You can check out the first Delibird Holiday Express Figure at the Pokemon Center. The retail price for the train figure is $40.