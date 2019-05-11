Detective Pikachu’s Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Canadian Voice of Pikachu in the Film

By this point, it should be no surprise to learn that Ryan Reynolds (Green Lantern) provides the English voice for Detective Pikachu in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, the first live-action film in the long-running franchise. What you may not know, however, are the various talents providing localized versions of the voice. Reynolds, in his infinite wisdom, decided to help rectify this issue; he recently shared a promo video where he introduces “the Canadian voice” of Detective Pikachu.

Now, keep in mind, Canada is largely an English-speaking country, with a side of French. There’s not typically any reason to recast voice actors when sending films from the United States to Canada, but sometimes you just need to look outside the box, right? That’s why Reynolds introduces… Reynolds. Yes, he’s playing both voices, but there’s a subtle nuance if you listen carefully.

You can check out Reynolds introducing the Canadian voice of Detective Pikachu, himself, in the video below:

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now playing in theaters. Reviews for the film have been largely positive, and you can check out a portion of ComicBook.com’s official review below:

“With such high expectations weighing upon the film, Detective Pikachu proves Pokemon was made for live action. The film is full of heart and fulfills the wishes of fans both young and old. Even novices will leave theaters intrigued by the film’s colorful world and wish Detective Pikachu found a way to include a bit more action. As the movie comes to an end, Detective Pikachu feels like the first successful step to an all-out Pokemon journey all while delivering an uplifting adaptation worthy of beating the Elite Four.”

