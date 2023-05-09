Pokemon Developer Game Freak Announces New Action Title Project Bloom

Game Freak, the studio that is predominantly known for its work on the Pokemon franchise, has today revealed a new action-adventure game that is in the early stages of development. For the most part, much of Game Freak's output over the years has hinged around the mainline Pokemon series and various spin-offs. And while the Japanese studio has developed other projects from time to time, it looks like this new game from the company is going to be much more ambitious than normal.

Announced today by publisher Private Division, the subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive revealed that it's working with Game Freak to create a title currently known as Project Bloom. Details on this game are still sparse, but Project Bloom is said to be a wholly new IP that will be part of the action-adventure genre. Currently, the only major look at Project Bloom that has been given has come about in the form of a piece of concept art.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to create new IP that is bold and tonally different from our prior work," said Game Freak director Kota Furushima of this new title. "From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their track record and global expertise give us all the confidence to create a sweeping new action-adventure game that we can't wait to share more about in the future."

We’re thrilled to announce we're partnering with Game Freak on an upcoming action-adventure game, codenamed #ProjectBloom.



We can't reveal too much yet... But for now, we're excited to share the first piece of concept art for the game: pic.twitter.com/LarOpBXdsy — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) May 9, 2023

At this point in time, it's not known when exactly Project Bloom will release nor the platforms that it will be playable on. Broadly, Private Division has said that the game will release in Take-Two's 2026 fiscal year, which means that it should launch between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026. In all likelihood, we should start to hear a whole lot more about Project Bloom within the coming year or two.

What do you think about this secretive new project that Game Freak is now working on with Private Division? And how do you feel about the studio expanding beyond Pokemon? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.