Pokemon Developer Game Freak Registers Surprising New Trademark

Over the last 26 years, Game Freak has been primarily known as the developer on the Pokemon franchise. The studio has been responsible for every mainline game in the series, but they have also produced a number of side projects over the years. One of those side projects was Pocket Card Jockey on Nintendo 3DS. The game released in Japan in 2013, and eventually made its way to North America in 2016. The game likely flew under the radar for a lot of players, but a new trademark filed in Japan seems to indicate that a remaster or sequel could be in the works!

The trademark was first shared by the Twitter account @trademark_bot on Twitter, and the Tweet can be found embedded below.

For those unfamiliar with Pocket Card Jockey, the gameplay combined horse racing with the card game Golf. Essentially, the more cards that were cleared by players, the better the Jockey would do in a race. It was a unique concept, but that's kind of to be expected from Game Freak's non-Pokemon titles. The team tends to gravitate towards smaller, stranger games when they aren't making a new Pokemon, and that's resulted in titles like Drill Dozer, Giga Wrecker, and Tembo the Badass Elephant. While reviews for Pocket Card Jockey were mostly positive, it's not hard to see how it might have flown under the radar!

Over the last few years, a lot of 3DS and Wii U games have been ported to Nintendo Switch. The Switch has been a massive seller for Nintendo, and games like Miitopia and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze have gotten a much better chance at finding an audience as a result. It's not unthinkable that Pocket Card Jockey could end up getting a Switch port as well, even if it might not have seemed the most likely candidate! For now, Nintendo Switch fans will just have to wait patiently to see if anything comes of this new trademark.

[H/T: Nintendo Life]