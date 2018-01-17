Gamestop’s Next Legendary Pokemon Giveaway Leaked on Reddit

Gamestop is giving away two Legendary Pokemon in February.

A Gamestop employee leaked a photo of a stack of giveaway codes for Dialga and Palkia, the two mascot Legendary Pokemon of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. According to the cards, these codes will work for copies of Pokemon Sun, Pokemon Moon, Pokemon Ultra Sun, and Pokemon Ultra Moon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the leaked image below:

While GameStop hasn’t made an announcement about the new distribution, it’s likely a tie-in for the new “Ultra Prism” expansion of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. The new expansion officially comes out on February 2nd, 2018….which conveniently is when the new GameStop expansion is set to start. The “Ultra Prism” expansion focuses on the Sinnoh region, the area in which Pokemon Diamond and Pearl are set. Both Palkia and Dialga have powerful GX cards in the new expansion.

Palkia and Dialga are two thirds of the “creation trio,” a group of Pokemon that spontaneously appeared during the creation of the universe. Palkia represents space, and Dialga has control over time. Both Pokemon also have signature moves that tie into their time/spatial abilities.

Interestingly, Palkia and Dialga are already available in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Players can capture Dialga when encountering it through an Ultra Wormhole in Pokemon Ultra Sun, while Palkia can be captured the same way in Pokemon Ultra Moon. Both Palkia and Dialga are required to find Giratina in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, so this distribution should be a way to unlock all of the main Legendary Pokemon from the Sinnoh region.

Unfortunately, the leaked photo does not say whether or not players can use the code to pick which Legendary Pokemon they want, nor does it note whether players can use multiple codes to unlock both Pokemon. This could be a random code that only works once per game, so we’ll just have to wait for more details when the giveaway is officially announced.

This is Gamestop’s first official Pokemon giveaway of the year. We’ll soon see whether this giveaway extends to other countries, or if it’s just exclusive to the United States.