Pokemon Reveals Afternoon With Eevee Vaporeon Funko Release Date

Pokemon has officially revealed that the latest and greatest entry in its new An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends collaboration line with Funko, Vaporeon, will release next week on March 10th. The Eevee figure line follows up on last year’s popular A Day with Pikachu figure line, and will seemingly feature a new evolution of Eevee every single month going forward through October.

If you somehow missed the initial announcement of the An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends line of Funko figures from Pokemon, here is the upcoming release schedule after Vaporeon:

Videos by ComicBook.com

April: Sylveon

May: Glaceon

June: Flareon

July: Espeon

August: Jolteon

September: Leafeon

October: Umbreon

Our next @OriginalFunko figure is ready to make a splash on your shelves, US Trainers! Wave hello to Vaporeon when it arrives in the #PokemonCenter on March 10 at 9 a.m. PT. 🌊🌊🌊 https://t.co/IuOEXcxG46 pic.twitter.com/XQ9Y8ulceW — Pokémon (@Pokemon) March 3, 2020

The official page on the online Pokemon Center also features a new image of the Vaporeon figure out in the wild, which looks pretty dang good from the different angle as well:

Notably, this actually isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Vaporeon figure from the An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends line. We actually saw the figure at Toy Fair 2020 just a couple weeks ago, and it looks pretty solid. If all of the Funko figures in the line are of the same quality, with unique designs focusing on the various evolutions, fans can expect some exciting reveals in the months to come.

The Vaporeon Funko from the An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends line is expected to release on March 10th at 9AM PT/11AM ET via the online Pokemon Center. If history is any indication, it will retail for $14.99, but quickly rise in price via secondhand sellers once the production run is sold out. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Pokemon franchise right here.