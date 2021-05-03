Pokemon Electronic Great Ball Replica Is On Sale Now

The Pokemon Company and The Wand Company have launched the third replica in their limited edition electronic die-cast Poke Ball replica series - the Great Ball! It features a metal shell and proximity / touch sensors that activate LEDs on the button. When pressed, the button will launch a Pokemon-catching illumination sequence. The presentation case also includes an individually numbered hologram - it even lifts the replica for display when opened.

You can order the Pokemon Great Ball replica here at Sideshow Collectibles for $100. You can also pre-order it from Zavvi UK for $138.99 US with a Pokemon shirt bundled in. You can see how the replica works in the video that features the original Poke Ball replica below.

The original Poke Ball replica from the Wand Company is currently available here at Sideshow and on backorder here on Amazon for $99.95. A Master Ball was also released as a Pokemon Center exclusive and it sold out quickly. At the time of writing, it fetches as much as $400 on eBay.

As noted, the Great Ball is a limited edition release, so it will likely follow the Master Ball in markup hell after it sells out. Grab it while you can. Additional replicas in Wand Company's Poke Ball replica series are expected to launch this year, so stay tuned if you want to catch 'em all.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.