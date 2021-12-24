Pokemon Fan Creates Unholy Amalgam of Quagsire and Family Guy’s Quagmire

The internet loves a good mash-up. Take two characters with slightly similar names and you can combine them into something that’s hilarious, horrifying, or both. Michael Curling on Twitter did just that with a mash-up drawing of Pokemon’s Quagsire and Family Guy’s Glenn Quagmire. In his post, Curling calls the mash-up “a great crime,” but it is a very nice drawing technically speaking. It’s just… unnerving. Quagsire is one of the more dopey and lovable Pokemon out there, and the idea of one with Quagmire’s mannerisms and personality is unsettling to say the least!

Curling’s art can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

This is definitely a unique combination, but interestingly enough, it’s not the only mash-up of Pokemon and Family Guy we’ve seen over the last few months! Back in October, artist @DownrightShoddy shared a very cool image featuring some of the playable fighters from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in styles meant to evoke Family Guy. This included Pikachu, who was done in a style based on Stewie Griffin, as well as Ivysaur, Charizard, Squirtle, and Pokemon Trainer. Readers interested in checking out that art can do so right here.

Quagsire might not be the most recognizable face to those less familiar with the Pokemon franchise. Debuting in Pokemon Gold and Silver, the Water and Ground-type evolves from Wooper. In the two decades since, Quagsire has appeared in numerous games, including New Pokemon Snap, which released on Nintendo Switch earlier this year.

It will be interesting to see if these creations might inspire similar mash-ups! The Pokemon franchise has countless creatures that can be used for this sort of thing, and Family Guy has a huge cast of characters to select from, as well. Perhaps we could see a Pa-Lois-sand next or even a Meg-a Venusaur. Sure, the combinations are bound to look horrifying, but it could be fun for fans of both franchises!

Are you a fan of Pokemon and Family Guy? Which characters would you like to see combined from the two franchises?