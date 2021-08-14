Pokemon Fan Comes Up With a Creative New Slowpoke Evolution

✖

Though Slowpoke already has a number of different evolutions and variants thanks to things like evolution methods and the Galarian version of the Pokemon, a Pokemon fan has come up with another creative evolution: Slowknight. This fan-made Pokemon design is inspired by the unique relationship Slowpoke has with Shellder by posing a “What if?” question that asks what might happen if a Slowpoke was bitten by a Cloyster instead of a Shellder.

Artist and Pokemon fan Kundu Del Castillo who appears to specialize Pokemon artwork and these fan-made evolutions shared the idea for Slowknight on social media not long ago to imagine what this sort of Pokemon would look like. Biologically, this Pokemon would take on the form of the bipedal Slowbro, but instead of having a Shellder clamped onto its tail, the Pokemon has been almost fully engulfed by a Cloyster. The result is a slow, tanky Pokemon covered in armor.

The Pokemon artist elaborated on the evolution by coming up with a method for evolving Slowpoke into Slowknight, too. To do so, one would theoretically have to level up a Slowpoke while it holds a Big Pearl while also having a Cloyster within the same team.

While the TikTok video showed off the Pokemon with a brief narration, the artist’s Instagram post about the topic went into greater detail by giving Slowknight the Water and Steel types in addition to abilities and a signature move. All those additional details can be seen below.

The artist’s Instagram page is full of other fan-made Pokemon evolutions and can be seen here.

While the Pokemon fandom has no shortage of fan-made projects like this one and others showcased through the artist’s page, Pokemon enthusiasts will be getting some much more official news about the franchise soon. Nintendo and The Pokemon Company announced this week plans to hold a new Pokemon Presents presentation next week with the event scheduled to take place on August 18th. As the name suggests, this variant of the Nintendo Direct format will be entirely focused on Pokemon news.

A teaser shared for the event already said that we can expect at least three games to be present during the stream: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Pokemon Shining Pearl, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The first two are remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl, respectively, while the latter is a more open-world take on the Pokemon experience.