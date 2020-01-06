GameStop Announces Pokemon Flocked Funko POP! Box

GameStop will have an exclusive Funko POP! box featuring Flocked versions of Pikachu and Squirtle. GameStop began posting advertisements for the box earlier this week, which will feature Funko POP! figures of Pikachu and Squirtle, along with stickers and glow in the dark keychains of Pikachu and Squirtle, and a four pack of pins featuring Pikachu and the Kanto Starter Pokemon. The Pikachu and Squirtle Funko POP! figures are Flocked, which means that have a soft felt fur on them unlike normal vinyl POP! figures. The box is exclusive to GameStop and will cost $39.99. Pre-orders for the box are available now and can be ordered at participating GameStop location or from GameStop’s website.

Although both Pikachu and Squirtle have been available in Funko POP! form for a while, this is the first time that a Pokemon POP! has gotten the Flocked treatment. Flocked Funko POPs are generally rare, so you may want to jump on this deal while you still can.

Funko began releasing POP! figures for Pokemon in 2018, starting with Pikachu. So far, we’ve gotten Pokemon Funko POPs of Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Eevee. Funko has also released a series of vinyl “A Day With Pikachu” figures, showing Pikachu celebrating different holidays and events over the year. Given that there’s over 900 Pokemon that still need the Funko POP! treatment, we should expect to see even more to come out later this year.

GameStop’s website lists the Funko Box’s release date for February 27th, 2020, so be sure to pre-order your box today!

