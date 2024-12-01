New Leak Reveals Unexpected Return of Pokemon Game

A new leak has potentially revealed the unexpected return of a Pokemon game from the past. The Pokemon game in question hails from 2020, a year that provided the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty: Warzone, The Last of Us Part 2, Fall Guys, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, DOOM Eternal, Ghost of Tsushima, Persona 5 Royal, Crash Bandicoot 4, Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Genshin Impact, Valorant, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Half Life Alyx, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Hades, and many other games.

2020 was not the most memorable year for Pokemon fans though. There were no new mainline Pokemon games or remakes of previous mainline Pokemon games. There were releases though. In 2020, the likes of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, Pokemon Home, Pokemon Smile, Pokemon Cafe ReMix, and Pokemon Mezastar all released. And one of these games looks set to return sometime in the near future.

According to well-known Pokemon leaker Riddler Khu, via Centro Leaks, there is something new and related to Pokemon Home in the pipeline. Whether this is a new feature, a new game, or a substantial update is currently unclear. That said, it sounds like whatever is coming involving the game will be revealed on Pokemon Day, which is on February 27.

“Khu is claiming that something new related to Pokemon Home, either a new feature, a successor, or a new game compatible with it will be announced next year potentially on Pokémon Day and somehow involves ‘every Pokémon being compatible’,” says Centro Leaks.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this is confirmed or official information. It is a leak, laced with speculation. The source in question is typically reliable, but is also sometimes off the mark, which is important to take into consideration.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Game Freak, The Pokemon Company, or Nintendo — have commented on this rumor in any capacity. We currently do not suspect this to change, for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

