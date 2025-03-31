Pokemon Legends: Z-A Leak Reveals Every Pokemon Changing Types With a New Mega Evolution

A new Pokemon Legends: Z-A leak is making the rounds revealing every Pokemon set to become a new type of Pokemon with a new Mega Evolution in the Pokemon Legends: Arceus sequel. To this end, the leak claims there are only four Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends: Z-A that are set to change typings.

One of these is said to be Clefable, who will be both a Fairy and a Flying type with its Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Meanwhile, one of the other Pokemon is actually one of the three starters. More specifically, it is claimed Meganium will become a Grass and Fairy type with its own new Mega Evolution.

It is also claimed another starter, Feraligatr, will get a new type via its own Mega Evolution that will make it a Water and Dragon type. Lastly, it is claimed Barbaracle will become a Rock and Fighting type with its new Mega Evolution.

To be clear, there are many other Mega Evolutions in the game, both confirmed and leaked. However, these, according to the leak, are the only four Mega Evolutions that will change the type of the Pokemon. More could be added if DLC for the game is released, however, there’s been no word of DLC and Pokemon Legends: Arceus notably did not receive DLC.

As for the source of this new leak, it is Centro Leaks, a well known and reliable source when it comes to Pokemon leaks. Despite this, take this information with a grain of salt because it is not official information. Meanwhile, even if it is accurate it is also subject to change.

If either Game Freak or The Pokemon Company or Nintendo comment on the rumor we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, we do not suspect this to happen for a variety of reasons, including the chief reason that the trio rarely comment on rumors.

