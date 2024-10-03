Pokemon Gen-10 Leak Reveals 2026 Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date

A new Pokemon leak has revealed a 2026 release date on Nintendo Switch 2 for Gen-10. It has already been two years since the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch. And five years since the release of Gen-8, Pokemon Sword and Shield, in 2019. Before this, Pokemon Sun and Moon came out in 2016. Recently, the pattern has been three years between the release of mainline Pokemon games, but it looks like that pattern is about to break. Because according to a new rumor, the next mainline Pokemon game, Pokemon Gen-10, will not be ready to release next year, but rather will come out in 2026.

The latest rumor comes from prolific Pokemon leaker Riddler Khu, a source that has proven reliable in the past and a source who has been off the mark in the past as well, which is worth taking into consideration when considering the latest tidbit from the source.

The leaker doesn't divulge much about the game, but claims it won't release until 2026, presumably during the holiday season like previous Pokemon games, though this isn't specified. The only other thing noted is the "folded hands" emoji, which is apparently a tease, though how it is is a tease is unclear.

For those unfamiliar with the emoji, it is sometimes referred to as the praying emoji or the high five emoji, but the official name of it is the folded hands emoji. It can be seen below:

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Even if the 2026 date is accurate, this could change over time as dates are always subject to change. As for Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, neither has commented on this rumor nor the speculation it has created. We don't suspect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is said, salient or not.

