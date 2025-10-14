Pokemon Gen 11 Releasing in 2030, Leak Claims

The Pokemon Company has suffered one of the biggest leaks in its history. Not only did it include the soon-to-be-released Pokemon Legends: Z-A, but also countless other games. Pokemon Seed is being set up as a multi-region game, while Generation 10 may be using the names Pokemon Wind and Pokemon Wave. The leak goes even further, giving fans a brief insight into Generation 11, which is reportedly planned to be released in 2030. If the leak is true, The Pokemon Company and Game Freak have big plans for the future of Pokemon, but one should always treat these leaks with speculation until it proves to be true.

According to the leak, development is already being eyed for Generation 11, and the games are expected to release in 2030. This could change, as game development is always fluid. Considering Generation 10 isn’t even out yet, slated for 2026, Game Freak could shift gears and push this date back, or even move it forward, depending on how development goes.

That said, the leaked document suggests Game Freak is taking a longer-term approach in developing Generation 11. Pokemon games usually have only a few years between releases, so this may be the change that fans have been wanting to see Pokemon games showcase their full potential and win them back. This development process is detailed in a translated excerpt from the leak.

“We are currently developing Gaia (Gen 10), but alongside that, we’re also moving forward with early prototyping for Gen 11, the next numbered title planned for release in 2030. A mixed team from the R&D Department and the Concept & Visual Studio will be formed and officially launched this fiscal year. Key members will participate concurrently on both teams, so we kindly ask for everyone’s cooperation as we move ahead.”

GEN 11 IS COMING IN 2030 pic.twitter.com/OYEIDHlW6G — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) October 13, 2025

It remains to be seen if this information proves true. Centro Leaks is typically a reliable source, but it doesn’t always get things right. Not only this, but Game Freak could easily change its plans, especially since these leaks have come to light.

Leaks are not exclusive to Game Freak and Pokemon. As the internet evolves, leaks are becoming more and more common. Big games, especially, are the targets of leakers. Being the first to discover and share this kind of information has proven to be a good way to get an online following. As a result, more and more tech-savvy gamers are hacking companies to gain documents, videos, concept art, and more to share on the internet before games release.

