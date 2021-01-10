Pokemon Go Reportedly Made $1.92 Billion in 2020

✖

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic still largely keeping folks inside rather than outside, at least in the United States, it looks like Pokemon Go from developer Niantic managed to have an immensely profitable year in 2020. According to a freely available report from SuperData, one of the companies under Nielsen, Pokemon Go still managed to generate $1.92 billion in revenue despite the fact that folks couldn't gather like they once did.

According to the SuperData report, which you can check out for yourself right here, this places the video game at a solid #5 in terms of top 10 free-to-play titles last year. Free-to-play video games that generated more revenue than Pokemon Go last year include Honor of Kings, Peacekeeper Elite, Roblox, and Free Fire, with League of Legends coming just under Pokemon Go. Notably, Fortnite did not make the top 10, though it did top $1 billion in revenue generated.

SuperData's report essentially states that the developer made some sound moves when altering gameplay to bring Pokemon Go into the house and that this year's extremely successful, and lucrative, Pokemon Go Fest helped propel the title to where it rests in the rankings. At this point, it feels like 2021 will only see the mobile video game continue to rise.

