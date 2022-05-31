Pokemon Go Reveals Adventure Week Details

✖

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has pulled back the curtain on the game's Adventure Week festivities, which are set to begin on June 7th at 10 a.m. local time. The event will put a focus on Rock-type and Fossil Pokemon, with a pair of new debuts: Amaura and Tyrunt! Players will not be able to find them in the wild, but the new additions can be obtained by completing Field Research tasks and hatching 7 km Eggs. Naturally, their evolved forms will also appear in the game, Aurorus and Tyrantrum. During the event, players can expect to see the following Pokemon more frequently in the wild:

Rhyhorn

Omanyte

Kabuto

Larvitar

Aron

Lileep

Anorith

Cranidos

Shieldon

Graveler

Aerodactyl

Pupitar



The Rock-type theme will extend to Raids, as well. Geodude, Alolan Geodude, Sudowoodo, and Roggenrola will be appearing in One-Star Raids, while Rhyhorn, Shuckle, Tyranitar, and Aggron will appear in Three-Star Raids. Groudon will return in Five-Star Raids, and Mega Aerodactyl will be appearing in Mega Raids. In addition to Tyrunt and Amaura, 7 km Eggs will yield Shuckle, Slugma, Cranidos, Shieldon, Tirtouga, and Archen. During the event, players will get double XP for spinning Poke Stops, and 5x Bonus XP on the first spin during the event.

All in all, this is a fairly small event, but Pokemon Go fans will be happy to see some new debuts! Hopefully the Fossil Pokemon won't prove too tough to come by, allowing players to evolve them into their final forms without a lot of difficulty. Amaura and Tyrunt first appeared in Pokemon X and Y, which released on Nintendo 3DS back in 2013. In that game, players were forced to choose between the Jaw Fossil (which revived Tyrunt), or the Sail Fossil (which revived Amaura). Players would have to trade with one another to complete the Kalos region Pokedex, but thankfully that won't be the case for Pokemon Go players!

Adventure Week is set to conclude on June 12th at 8 p.m. local time.

