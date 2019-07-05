Pokemon Go Announces Armored Mewtwo To Appear In Raids

The wildly popular mobile game Pokemon Go has continued unleashing numerous pocket monsters upon the world through their Augmented Reality game. Not to be outdone, the Niantic developed game has just announced, via Anime Expo, that Armored Mewtwo will be appearing in five star raids for fans to battle and perhaps add to their growing collection of creatures. Fans will be able to battle the insanely powerful psychic clone beginning on July 10th, but will need to work fast to catch him by the promotion’s end date of July 31st.

Pokemon Go made the announcement on their official Twitter Account, promising the mythical creature to hit your phones sooner than you’d think:

Armored Mewtwo is coming to the world of Pokémon GO!

Mewtwo is one of the more popular Pokemon, an intelligent creature that can communicate telepathically with humans, it started its life as antagonistic after discovering it was a clone of the ancient Pokemon, Mew. First slapped into a set of armor in order to limit its psychic abilities by Team Rocket leader Giovanni, Mewtwo managed to break free and tried finding a place for not only himself, but the other cloned Pokemon that had been created as part of the experiments.

Making his first appearance in Pokemon: The First Movie, Mewtwo laid waste to all opponents in front of him, eventually turning on his creators and attempted to lead the cloned Pokemon in a rebelion against humanity and their pocket monsters. Thanks in part to the bravery and fast thinking of Ash Ketchum, Mewtwo discovered compassion and dropped his war against humanity, replacing it with a desire for a peaceful life for himself and his fellow clones.

Pokemon Go has been a wildly popular game that was originally released in 2016 to much fanfare. Though it started with 150 species of Pokemon, it has since skyrocketed with nearly 480 to its name! Armored Mewtwo will be found in five star raids only, so fans will need to figure out the best way to take down this titanic Pokemon and form bonds with other players in order to discover the best strategy to bringing him down.

What do you think of this announcement that Armored Mewtwo will be joining the ranks of Pokemon Go? Will you be trying to catch this cloned Pokemon as soon as he drops on July 10th? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, gaming, and Mewtwo!