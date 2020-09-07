Pokemon Go Battle League Season 4 Plans Revealed, Special Halloween Cup Event Planned

Pokemon Go's PvP league will be getting spooky in celebration of the Halloween season. Pokemon Go has revealed plans for the upcoming fourth season of Go Battle League, the ranked PVP where players earn rewards, rare Pokemon encounters, and other prizes for winning Pokemon battles. The next season will feature a Halloween Cup, in which players can only use Poison-type, Ghost-type, Bug-type, Dark-type, and Fairy-type Pokemon in competition. As a reward, players can earn encounters with Halloween costume wearing versions of Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. The Halloween Cup will have a CP limit of 1500.

There are several notable changes coming to Season 4, including a change in Rank Progression. Players will be able to reach higher ranks by winning a certain number of battles, regardless of their win/loss percentage. While end-of-season rewards will remain mostly the same, players will get a brand new avatar pose if they reach Rank 10 and will get an Elite Fast TM if they finish at rank 7 or higher.

Pokemon Go will also host a special Flying Cup on September 24th, which will be limited to Flying-type Pokemon with a CP of 1500 or lower. Players will get double Stardust during the event for completing Battle League-related events, and can evolve Pidgeotto into a Pidgeot that knows Gust.

Finally, Pokemon Go is also adding a new move and updating several old ones as it enters Season 4. Masquerain and Galvantula can learn Lunge, a new Bug-type move that lowers opponents' attacks, while Bug Buzz and Signal Beam will both have a chance to add debuffs to enemies. Fire Charge's base attack power will lower, but will come with a potential buff to a Pokemon's attack strength.

The full Season 4 schedule is below: