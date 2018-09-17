Pokemon Go Reveals September’s Community Day Move

Pokemon Go has confirmed what special move Meganium will learn if evolved during this weekend’s Community Day mini-event.

Any Bayleef evolved during Saturday’s Community Day festivities will know the move Frenzy Plant, a powerful Grass-Type move. The only Pokemon who currently knows Frenzy Plant in Pokemon Go is Venusaur, and even those Venusaur had to evolve during a past Community Day event.

Chikorita and its evolved forms will be the subject of this weekend’s Community Day, a monthly event held for three hours one weekend day a month. Chikorita is the first “Gen 2” starter Pokemon to be featured in Community Day, and will likely be followed by Cyndaquil in November and Totodile in January 2019.

Frenzy Plant elevated Venusaur’s rank in the Pokemon Go metagame, making it one of the game’s best Grass-Type attackers. Unfortunately, Frenzy Plant won’t really beef up Meganium, which is notoriously one of the weakest fully evolved starter Pokemon in the game. According to one ranking, Meganium would rank somewhere between Tangela and Sunflora, even with Frenzy Plant factored in.

Luckily, players will get three times as much XP for any Pokemon caught during the Community Day event, which should motivate some players looking to level up. Also, players will get an opportunity to find a Shiny version of Chikorita, which is currently unavailable in the game.

September’s Community Day will take place on the 22nd during the following times:

Asia, Australia: 12pm to 3pm JST

Europe, Middle East, Africa, India: 10am to 1pm GMT

North America, South America and Greenland: 2pm to 5pm EST

If you want to participate in Community Day, players are encouraged to simply find a local park with a few PokeStops. You’ll be able to find Chikorita and other trainers there!