Pokemon Go Announces Second January Community Day Event

Pokemon Go will have two Community Day events this month. Earlier today, Niantic announced a second Community Day for January in celebration of the game’s current “Season of Heritage.” This will be a “Community Day Classic” event featuring Bulbasaur and will take place on January 22. Any Ivysaur evolved into Venusaur during the event will have the move Frenzy Plant as a charged move. Frenzy Plant was also the moved learned by Venusaur during the original Bulbasaur Community Day event back in 2018. The event will also include the standard Community Day features, such as increased incense and lure times, as well as a likely increase in the rate of Shiny Bulbasaur appearing in the wild. At this time, it’s unclear whether Pokemon Go plans to continue revisiting past Community Day events or if this is a one-off event.

The announcement adds an event to an already busy January that should see the introduction of multiple new Pokemon to the popular mobile game. Pokemon Go just wrapped up its New Year’s event, which featured new Costumed Pokemon, and has plans to hold two additional events this month. One of those events is a “Mountains of Power” event that will focus on Pokemon seen in the mountainous areas of the Johto and Sinnoh regions, while a Kanto Power Plant event will focus on Steel-type and Electric-type Pokemon. Based on a loading screen added to the game earlier this month, Helioptile and Flabebe will also be added to the game in the coming weeks. A normal Community Day event featuring the Water/Ice-type Pokemon Spheal will also take place later this month.

The Season of Heritage, which focuses on a mysterious door discovered by the characters of Pokemon Go ties into both Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which takes place at the end of the month, and the upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event. It’s unclear if Pokemon Go has plans to have a tie-in event with the new Pokemon game, although our guess that the mysterious door will have some Hisuian Pokemon locked away behind it.