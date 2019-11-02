How to Complete Pokemon Go’s Colossal Discovery Special Research Quest

Pokemon Go has launched a special one day mini-event that focuses on the Mythical Pokemon Regigigas. Players who purchase an Event Ticket today can participate in “A Colossal Discovery,” a new Special Research Quest that culminates with an encounter with the Mythical Pokemon Regigigas. The event is controversial among fans as players will need to pay $7.99 to participate, although the event ticket does come with a Sinnoh Stone, an Unova Stone, and ten Premium Raid Passes in addition to access to the Special Research Quest.

So what does the Colossal Discovery Quest entail? There are four parts to the event, three of which involving battling and catching one of the Legendary Golem trio in raids. Players must complete the following objectives to obtain a Regigigas encounter:

Part One – Rewards: 3 Golden Razz Berries, 3,000 Stardust, and 10 Great Balls

Catch a Regirock, Regice or Registeel from a Raid (Reward: 3,000 XP)

Catch 7 Rock-type Pokemon (Reward: Cranidos Encounter)

Evolve 7 Rock-type Pokemon (Reward: Tyranitar Encounter)

Part Two – Rewards: Sinnoh Stone, 3,000 Stardust, and 10 Great Balls

Catch a Regirock, Regice or Registeel from a Raid (Reward: 3,000 XP)

Catch 7 Ice-type Pokemon (Reward: Lapras Encounter)

Evolve 7 Ice-type Pokemon: (Reward: Abomasnow Encounter)

Part Three – Rewards: Unova Stone, 3,000 Stardust, and 10 Great Balls

Catch a Regirock, Regice or Registeel from a Raid: (Reward: 3,000 XP)

Catch 7 Steel-type Pokemon: (Reward: Shieldon Encounter)

Evolve 7 Steel-type Pokemon: (Reward: Steelix Encounter)

Part Four – Rewards: Exclusive Avatar Pose, Regigigas Encounter and 10 Regigigas Candy

Take a snapshot of a Regirock: (Reward: 3,000 XP)

Take a snapshot of Regice: (Reward: 3,000 XP)

Take a snapshot of Registeel: (Reward: 3,000 XP)

For players who don’t want to pay money for the event, Regigigas will be added to Pokemon Go as an EX Raid Boss later this month.

Players must buy the Colossal Discovery Event Ticket before 5 PM to participate and need to start the event before 7 PM local time.