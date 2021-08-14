Pokemon Go Eevee Community Day: Everything You Need to Know

✖

Pokemon Go's latest Community Day is here, with a two-day focus on Eevee and all its evolutions. The latest Community Day is here, offering players the chance to collect Eevee and its assorted evolutions. Pokemon Go hosted an Eevee Community Day back in 2018 before all of Eevee's evolutions were added to the game. As the Pokemon Trading Card Game is set to release a card set later this month that focuses on the various Eeveelutions, now seems like a good time to have another event.

This Community Day is a bit different than past Community Day events. For one thing, it's a two day event, and each Eevee evolution has a separate Community Day-exclusive move. Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's Community Day:

Eevee Community Day - Times and Date

Eevee's Community Day runs from 11 AM to 5 PM local time on August 14th and August 15th.

Eevee Community Day - Exclusive Moves

Eevee has eight evolutions, each with their own typing and separate stats. The previous Eevee Community Day gave all those Eevee evolutions the same exclusive move, but this weekend's events features different exclusive moves for each Pokemon. The full list of moves learned when Eevee evolves can be found below:

Vaporeon: Scald

Scald Jolteon: Zap Cannon

Zap Cannon Flareon: Superpower

Superpower Espeon: Shadow Ball

Shadow Ball Umbreon: Psychic

Psychic Leafeon: Bullet Seed

Bullet Seed Glaceon: Water Pulse

Water Pulse Sylveon: Psyshock

PvP Usefulness of Eevee and Its Evolutions in Pokemon Go

The various Eevee evolutions have varying degrees of usefulness in Pokemon Go. Of the nine Pokemon, Umbreon has consistently been seen as the most useful in Go Battle League, and that doesn't really change that much with the addition of these moves to the various Pokemon's arsenals. The addition of Psychic to Umbreon's moveset provides it with some additional coverage against various Pokemon, but doesn't immensely improve it in either Great League or Ultra League. Jolteon and Flareon also receives some moderate boosts in effectiveness, while Espeon, Vaporeon, Leafeon, and Glaceon all receive either no real boosts or downgrades thanks to their new moves. Surprisingly, Sylveon is the Pokemon most impacted by the addition of Psyshock, and makes it a much more impactful Fairy-type attacker in the game.

Eevee Community Day - Evolution Tricks and Bonuses

Several Eevee evolutions have special requirements needed to evolve the Pokemon. As part of the Eevee Community Day, three of those special requirements have been made easier to help players expedite their evolutions. Eevee will no longer need to be walked 10 KM to evolve it into either Umbreon or Espeon. Instead, players will just need to have Eevee as their active buddy to evolve Eevee into either Espeon or Umbreon depending on the time of day. Additionally, Eevee will only need 7 Buddy Hearts instead of its usual 70 Buddy Hearts to evolve it into Sylveon.

Players can also take advantage of the one-time naming trick to guarantee their evolution. Simply name their Eevee to one of the following names and then tap the evolve button to automatically bypass a Pokemon evolution requirements and guarantee an evolution. This trick only works one time, so if you've used them before it won't work again. The names are as follows:

Vaporeon – Rainer

– Rainer Jolteon – Sparky

– Sparky Flareon – Pyro

– Pyro Espeon – Sakura

– Sakura Umbreon – Tamao

– Tamao Leafeon – Linnea

– Linnea Glaceon – Rea

– Rea Sylveon – Kira

Eevee Community Day - Other Bonuses

The Eevee Community Day will also come with a 1/4 Hatch Distance bonus, which means that players can quickly hatch eggs during the event. This bonus only takes effect on eggs placed into Incubators after the event starts, so be sure to wait if you're looking to quickly hatch any 7 KM, 10 KM or 12 KM eggs.

Like other Community Day events, Eevee Community Day will also feature a boosted Shiny rate for Eevee. Shiny Eevee is a "silver" Shiny Pokemon, with a distinctively silver-tinged coat of fur. You can check out an image of Shiny Eevee below: