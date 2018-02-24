What Time Does Pokemon Go’s Community Day Start?

Pokemon Go players are itching for Community Day festivities to get underway.

Today is Pokemon Go‘s second ever Community Day, a special mini-event in which players can catch a Pokemon that knows a special move. Unlike normal Pokemon Go events, the Community Day event will only last for three hours.

The Dratini family of Pokemon are the focus of today’s Community Day event. Not only will Dratini spawn in much greater numbers during the event, any Dragonite evolved during the event will know the powerful Dragon-Type move Draco Meteor, one of the strongest attacks in the game. Players will also get Triple Stardust for any Pokemon caught or hatched during Community Day.

Players also have the opportunity to find a Shiny Dratini, a special variant-colored Pokemon that was added to the game just for the event. Shiny Dratini are pink instead of blue and eventually evolve into a green-skinned Dragonite.

While Community Day festivities are underway or have finished in Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa, they still haven’t started in North and South America. The event is due to start at 11 AM PT and will run until 2 PM PT.

Here’s what that translates to in different time zones:

Eastern Time Zone: 2 PM to 5 PM

Central Time Zone: 1 PM to 4 PM

Mountain Time Zone: 12 PM to 3 PM

Players should also take advantage of the extended lures during Pokemon Go Community Day event. All Lure Modules will last three hours instead of their usual 30 minutes. Players can also buy a special in-game bundle containing Ultra Balls, Lucky Eggs, Star Pieces, and Pinap Berries to help you maximize your Community Day experience.

In addition to the Community Day event, it’s also Legendary Week in Pokemon Go. Players can battle Groudon, Kyogre, and Rayquaza at Raid Battles today and for the rest of the weekend. While we don’t recommend battling a Legendary Pokemon during the Community Day event, you’ll have a prime opportunity to battle with other player after the event ends.

Don’t miss up on these great opportunities today, Pokemon Go players!